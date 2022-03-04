UrduPoint.com

Western Intelligence Services Give Ukrainian Military Data On Russia's Plans - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 10:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Friday that intelligence agencies of the United Kingdom, Canada and some other NATO countries were providing the Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) with information about the Russian armed forces' plans and movements.

"Together with the Americans, the operations of the Polish 'logistics hub' are also supported by intelligence officials from the UK, Canada and a number of other NATO countries. They are in direct contact with the SSU and the Defense Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, providing them, among other things, with intelligence on plans and movements of the Russian armed forces," the SVR told reporters.

