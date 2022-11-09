UrduPoint.com

Western Intelligence Services Played Key Role In Staging Mass Riots In Iran - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Western Intelligence Services Played Key Role in Staging Mass Riots in Iran - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Western intelligence services played a key role in organizing mass riots in Iran and spreading further disinformation about the situation in the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

On September 16, a series of protests against the current political regime of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to the internet posts, she was beaten to death by officers.

Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

"We note the key role of Western intelligence services in organizing mass riots in Iran and the subsequent dissemination of misinformation about the situation in the country through the Persian-speaking Western media controlled by them. We perceive this as blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," Patrushev said at a meeting with Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Ali Shamkhani in Tehran, as cited by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

