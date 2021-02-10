Western IT Giants Promoted Content Inciting Rallies in Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

The management of Western IT companies purposefully promoted content with incitement to rallies in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"In anticipation of all these illegal rallies that we have now observed, US IT and internet monopolists have steadily promoted disinformation videos on platforms.

There is absolutely no doubt that the companies' management purposefully, using algorithmic content prioritization, promoted this content very massively. A sharp increase in the number of views was also registered. All this was tied to the political support of the Western mainstream and there was an open incitement of Russian citizens by deception, by spreading disinformation to illegal activities," Zakharova said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian State Duma commission to investigate the facts of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs.