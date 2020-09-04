UrduPoint.com
Western Japan Hit By 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake - Japan Meteorological Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:50 AM

Western Japan Hit by 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake - Japan Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit on Friday the western part of the biggest Japanese island of Honshu, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Fukui Prefecture at the depth of 10 kilometers (about six miles), according to the JMA.

No tsunami alert has been declared. There is also no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

