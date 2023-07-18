Open Menu

Western Jets Would Be Little Help For Kiev Over Russia's Extensive Air Defenses - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 08:51 PM

If supplied to Ukraine, Western fighter jets, including F-16s, would have little utility against Russia's extensive air defenses, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) If supplied to Ukraine, Western fighter jets, including F-16s, would have little utility against Russia's extensive air defenses, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.

The United States and allies are focusing instead on supplying Ukraine with a combination of arms to keep the pressure on Russian forces on, the officials said.

On Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States will permit its European partners to begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets and will provide necessary tools for that purpose, while the timeline when the jets will reach Ukraine still remains unclear.

Earlier in July, Pentagon's Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.

Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon White House Douglas United States July Sunday Post

