Western Leaders Confirm Plans to Boost Support of Ukraine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The leaders of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy have condemned the humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and reiterated their willingness to increase assistance to Ukraine, French broadcaster BMFTV reported on Monday, citing the Elysee Palace.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a phone conversation to discuss coordination of sanctions against Russia.

According to the broadcaster, the leaders stressed the urgent need of unhindered access to humanitarian aid and repeated their demands of an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Since the beginning of the operation, Kiev-controlled Mariupol has been a site of intense fighting, with Ukrainian troops surrounded by Russian forces and troops of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.