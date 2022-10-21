UrduPoint.com

Western Leaders Hope For Return To Normality As UK PM Truss Quits

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

Western leaders expressed hopes for a swift return to normal following the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, even as Russia offered a scathing assessment of her brief tenure

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Western leaders expressed hopes for a swift return to normal following the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, even as Russia offered a scathing assessment of her brief tenure.

Here is a round-up of the main reactions to Truss's departure: - Biden: 'Close cooperation' - US President Joe Biden said he hoped to continue Washington's close collaboration with London.

"I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

"We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face." - Macron: 'Stability' - France's President Emmanuel Macron wished Britain a rapid return to normality.

"I want to say that France, as a nation and people who are friends of the British people, wishes them above all stability," he said, stressing the context of the war in Ukraine and energy price crisis.

"But personally, I'm always sad to see a colleague leave in this way and what I want to say is that I wish stability can return soon."

