Western nations and publications find themselves recanting on their previous mistrust of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as evidence of its efficacy continues to mount, but the cost of this skepticism may eventually be measured in a superfluous death toll and a protracted pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Western nations and publications find themselves recanting on their previous mistrust of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as evidence of its efficacy continues to mount, but the cost of this skepticism may eventually be measured in a superfluous death toll and a protracted pandemic.

Instinctive dismissals of Russian competence and accusations of geopolitical ambitions initially burned the vaccine's bridges to Europe. Russia went on to fill the vaccine gap in the rest of the world while the high-income countries booked vaccines several times exceeding their population sizes.

As any slight shortfall in supply from under-pressure manufacturers exacerbated an already unholy scramble, a timely approval of the Russian vaccine in a prestigious medical journal is forcing the West to course-correct its own competences and geopolitical ambitions.

The peer-reviewed study published in the seminal medical journal Lancet which put Sputnik V's efficacy rate at 91.6 percent grabbed headlines around the world in early February.

Within days, media outlets began to publish think pieces with a recalibrated view of the Russian vaccine and its role in tackling the pandemic.

The Washington Post said that after all the ridicule and mockery, Russia's vaccine could be a global success story. The article, titled "Did we underestimate Russia's vaccine?" the Post quoted a public health expert as admitting that the new findings "fly in the face" of the widely held belief that Russian science was decayed, obsolete and dogged by brain drain.

"It does say something about the quality and integrity of the scientific enterprise within Russia," Robyn Dixon, director of the Global Health Policy Center, was quoted as saying. The paper warned off declaring a Russian scientific renaissance, but highlighted President Vladimir Putin's emphasis on investment in universities and research laboratories under the education and Science National Priority Projects.

The New York Times' think piece "It's Time to Trust China's and Russia's Vaccines" seemed to respond to its own gamut of criticisms of months past.

The writers posited that Russia, as China and India, began large scale inoculations before phase 3 trial data was fully compiled due to the emergency circumstances at hand. As all other vaccine developers, they were cutting corners where they could to save lives, the New York Times wrote, thereby evaporating their own months-long narratives of questionable integrity in Russian science.

Regarding the perceived lack of transparency in providing data on trials, the article pointed out that no vaccine manufacturer has yet shared the full, raw data; something the newspaper neglected to report earlier.

The New York Times goes on to lay out a roadmap for how the Russian and Chinese vaccines can overcome a culture of mistrust - which it played no small part in fomenting.

It called on the World Health Organization to overhaul its regulatory system, which invariably puts Western applications for the almighty greenlight at the front of the line.

The article criticized the WHO's quality control mechanism, saying it essentially runs at two speeds, one for Europe, the US, Canada, Japan and Australia, and another for the rest of the world. The distinction is supposed to put the two camps on equal footing, but is essentially a red tape hurdle for the latter camp.

Furthermore, the Times believes that if the WHO was able to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine swiftly because it claims to have been in on the development process, then there is no reason the UN body cannot work closely with other developers.

The Times called the evidence showing Russian and Chinese vaccine efficacy reliable and said they "should be taken seriously, and fast, especially considering supply issues throughout the world."

Canada stands by its decision to overbook vaccines three times more than its own population, European politicians hurl uncharacteristically aggressive statements towards vaccine producers at every sight of supply shortfall, and the UN's much-touted COVAX initiative is unlikely to seriously get off the ground until the entire global north is inoculated. In these conditions, editors in the leading liberal publications begin to champion the very vaccines they derided on behalf of the neglected people from low-income countries.

While the two most prominent newspapers displayed the editorial dexterity to carry out a reversal, many a columnist stuck to their guns and recycled the tired narratives about geopolitical games.

Financial Times' world news editor claimed that Moscow is enjoying "the side benefit of causing trouble in the EU" after Hungary became the first nation in the bloc to procure the vaccine, claiming this creates discord in which Moscow revels.

In addition, the FT published claims that China's distribution of vaccines was a way to scrub off allegations of covering up the initial outbreak.

The publication called on the West to wake up to "the vaccine war under its nose."

Canadian state broadcaster CBC, in an analysis published Thursday, found a political scientist who claimed that Western leaders are dealt a headache by having to weigh up procuring lifesaving vaccines against handing Putin "a political win."

"I think they possibly couldn't be feeling more smug and delighted about the way things are going," the CBC quoted Judy Twigg, who they called an expert on the politics of global health.

As the number of nations approving Sputnik V snowballs, with a plethora of comments from world leaders, the Canadian outfit chose to highlight Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's tweet calling it "another hybrid weapon to divide and rule."

Gamaleya's researchers claim that Sputnik V's success is owed to the decades of research and development preceding the pandemic; distrust of anything from east of the Dnieper is similarly based on decades of refinement.