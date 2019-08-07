Western media could help speed up the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky by providing more coverage of his case and putting pressure on the authorities in Kiev, Eva Bartlett, an independent Canadian journalist and activist, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Western media could help speed up the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky by providing more coverage of his case and putting pressure on the authorities in Kiev, Eva Bartlett, an independent Canadian journalist and activist, told Sputnik in an interview.

"There is no reason other than political for Vyshinsky to be in prison ... If the Western media put a spotlight on him, that might put more pressure [on Kiev] to bring him to trial, after which he will most likely be released," Bartlett said, adding that it was difficult for people in the West to know about Vyshinsky.

The journalist regretted the fact that July's Global Conference for Media Freedom in London paid no attention to Vyshinsky's situation and that the UK government decided to ban the Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster from the event due to their alleged "active role in spreading disinformation."

"It was crazily titled � media freedom conference. RT and Sputnik were banned ... I would have called it a 'regime change conference' because those in attendance were the key organizations skilled in war propaganda .

.. Sky News, BBC, CBC ... It took place less than 15 kilometers from the prison where Julian Assange is being held and he was not a focus of this media freedom conference, nor was journalist Kirill Vyshinsky," Bartlett noted.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. If convicted of the charges, the journalist faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. His arrest has been prolonged several times.

Russia has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release.