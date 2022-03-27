UrduPoint.com

Western Media Leak Emails Proving Hunter Biden Helped Fund US Biolab In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Western Media Leak Emails Proving Hunter Biden Helped Fund US Biolab in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Emails obtained by Western media from Hunter Biden's laptop appear to prove Russia's claims that the US president's son helped fund bioweapon research in Ukraine.

Biden's correspondence with Pentagon defense contractor Metabiota revealed how the son of then vice president leveraged his influence as a board member of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma to funnel money into pandemic-causing pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the Russian border.

The emails were found on Hunter Biden's laptop that he abandoned at a Delaware repair shop as his father was running for president in 2019, the New York Post said. The UK's Daily Mail was first to report on his role in bankrolling pathogen research.

The media said that Hunter and his partners funneled $500,000 to Metabiota through their Rosemont Seneca investment fund and helped raise millions of Dollars more through investment firms, including Goldman Sachs.

A memo sent by a Metabiota official to the younger Biden just months after Crimea rejoined Russian in 2014 suggested that the Californian bioweapon research firm could assist Kiev in asserting "Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia."

Hunter then introduced Metabiota to officials at Burisma who expressed interest in what he termed as a "science project" involving biolabs. He also reportedly bragged to investors that he helped Metabiota find new customers among government agencies.

US government spending records show that Washington awarded $23.9 million to Metabiota later in 2014, including some $307,000 allocated for Ukrainian research projects, the New York Post said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon Kiev Independence New York United Kingdom Money Border Gas 2019 Post Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

2 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

2 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

2 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

2 hours ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

2 hours ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>