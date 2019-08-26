Western media need to be objective over situation in Hong Kong

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Western media need to be objective over the situation in Hong Kong and report "what exactly is going on," said B.R. Deepak, a professor at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Western media "are silent about Hong Kong demonstrators inflicting injuries on police officers," said Deepak, noting that their reports only showed demonstrators being attacked, while avoiding mentioning that the demonstrators were engaging in violence themselves.

"It is biased in some sense," he said.

Violent demonstrations are "disturbing," as Hong Kong is one of the most vibrant and independent financial centers in the world, Deepak said. "It is essentially bad for Hong Kong, for China and maybe for the Asia Pacific region."He called for an end to these protests in order to "restore peace, law and order in society."