Western Media Reports About Russia Amount to Pressure Campaign - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The series of false reports circulated in Western media on Saturday is part of a campaign to exert political and informational pressure on Moscow through deceitful means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

The Bloomberg news agency overnight Saturday published what appeared to be a pre-written headline claiming Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine before deleting it and admitting the mistake. Shortly thereafter, German tabloid Bild published a report claiming to have evidence of a Russian military plan to invade Ukraine and make it part of Russia. It was promptly refuted as speculation by the Russian embassy in Berlin and dismissed by Russian officials.

"This is a way of waging a struggle in conditions when there is no way to withstand competition by legal means, such an approach, which has already become classic, is used of information and political pressure, campaigns, and so on... Now it has already become such a global campaign against our country under the slogan of supposedly impending Russian aggression against Ukraine. There is no logic, no facts, there is a large number of fakes, disinformation, outright madness, multiplied, it seems to me, by some kind of nonsense," Zakharova said to radio broadcaster Radio Rossii.

The spokeswoman went on to say that endless conjecture about Russian aggression eclipsed Western media's coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony a day prior, as they overtly focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance.

"All the cameras were focused on the President of Russia, on the uniform of Ukraine - all this is mixed into one story that claims that Russia will attack right now. This is quite the formulation. This is no longer propaganda.. it is a terrible crime against our planet, which is being committed under the auspices of the Western mainstream," Zakharova said.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has deteriorated in recent weeks with the US and European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to enhance their military support for Kiev. So far, the US, UK, Canada, Poland and Baltic states have supplied several batches of arms to Ukraine, mainly handguns, ammunition and anti-tank weapons, with Washington dispatching additional forces to neighboring Poland and Romania.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied the accusations of buildup and aggressive intentions towards Ukraine, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.