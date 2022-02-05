UrduPoint.com

Western Media Reports About Russia Amounts To Pressure Campaign - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Western Media Reports About Russia Amounts to Pressure Campaign - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The series of false reports circulated in Western media on Saturday is part of a campaign to exert political and informational pressure on Moscow through deceitful means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

The Bloomberg news agency overnight Saturday published what appeared to be a pre-written headline claiming Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine before deleting it and admitting the mistake. Shortly thereafter, German tabloid Bild published a report claiming to have evidence of a Russian military plan to invade Ukraine and make it part of Russia. It was promptly refuted as speculation by the Russian embassy in Berlin and dismissed by Russian officials.

"This is a way of waging a struggle in conditions when there is no way to withstand competition by legal means, such an approach, which has already become classic, is used of information and political pressure, campaigns, and so on... Now it has already become such a global campaign against our country under the slogan of supposedly impending Russian aggression against Ukraine. There is no logic, no facts, there is a large number of fakes, disinformation, outright madness, multiplied, it seems to me, by some kind of nonsense," Zakharova said to radio broadcaster Radio Rossii.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Berlin Media

Recent Stories

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

15 minutes ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

15 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirab ..

Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirabad

15 minutes ago
 Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner ..

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

16 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

17 minutes ago
 KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>