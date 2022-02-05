Western Media Reports About Russia Amounts to Pressure Campaign - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The series of false reports circulated in Western media on Saturday is part of a campaign to exert political and informational pressure on Moscow through deceitful means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

The Bloomberg news agency overnight Saturday published what appeared to be a pre-written headline claiming Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine before deleting it and admitting the mistake. Shortly thereafter, German tabloid Bild published a report claiming to have evidence of a Russian military plan to invade Ukraine and make it part of Russia. It was promptly refuted as speculation by the Russian embassy in Berlin and dismissed by Russian officials.

"This is a way of waging a struggle in conditions when there is no way to withstand competition by legal means, such an approach, which has already become classic, is used of information and political pressure, campaigns, and so on... Now it has already become such a global campaign against our country under the slogan of supposedly impending Russian aggression against Ukraine. There is no logic, no facts, there is a large number of fakes, disinformation, outright madness, multiplied, it seems to me, by some kind of nonsense," Zakharova said to radio broadcaster Radio Rossii.