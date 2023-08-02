Open Menu

Western Media Work In Conditions Of Military Censorship - Kremlin

Published August 02, 2023

Western Media Work in Conditions of Military Censorship - Kremlin

Western media work in the conditions of real military censorship, receiving instruction manuals from their special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Western media work in the conditions of real military censorship, receiving instruction manuals from their special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are many serious media, a lot of talented, smart and professional journalists (in the West). But currently, since they have all unleashed a war against us...

they work under the conditions of complete military censorship," Peskov said during an open dialogue "Elements of social engineering" at the Senezh management workshop.

Special services brief media in the West, the spokesman said.

"The most respected Western media, newspapers, tv channels, internet news agencies, publications, in fact... receive instructions, manuals from their special services, they get information leaks, which are very often fake," Peskov concluded.

