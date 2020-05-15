UrduPoint.com
Western Mercenaries Briefly Deployed To Libya To Assist LNA's Haftar - Reports

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A group of Western mercenaries linked with Dubai-based private military companies (PMC) went to Libya in June 2019 to support field marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) but for unknown reasons left the country within a few days, Bloomberg reported, citing a confidential UN report.

The mercenaries, recruited by the Lancaster 6 DMCC and Opus Capital Asset Limited FZE UAE-registered PMCs, were assumed to conduct a "well funded private military company operation" to help Haftar in the fight against the rival UN-backed government forces, the UN report said, as cited by the media outlet.

Lancaster and Opus were also planning to supply LNA forces with helicopters, drones, and computer equipment through an extensive network of offshore companies, UN diplomatic sources said, citing a document circulated by the Security Council sanctions committee back in February.

Some 20 mercenaries commanded by South African national Steve Lodge were deployed to the North African country in June of last year, however, a few days later the team departed for Malta, the media outlet added.

Lodge refused to comment on the UN report, while his lawyers called the allegations made in it false.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, the country is torn between the two main centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the Government of National Accord, headed by Fayez Sarraj, in the country's west.

A tentative truce came into force between Libya's two warring parties on January 12, and both sides appeared to show a willingness to agree to a ceasefire during talks in Moscow mediated by Russia and Turkey.

