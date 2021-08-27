UrduPoint.com

Western Military Intervention Made Afghanistan A Much More Dangerous Place - UK Pacifists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:18 PM

UK pacifists condemned on Friday the terrorist attacks that targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts a day before, but stressed that the 20-year-long Western military intervention in Afghanistan has made the Central Asian country a "much more dangerous place."

"It is estimated that 240,000 Afghans have died as a direct result of the invasion and occupation over the last twenty years," the Stop the War Coalition (STW) said in a statement.

The pacifist group warned that keeping troops in Afghanistan or launching more bombings following Thursday's terrorist attacks that killed at least 170 people, including 13 American soldiers and two UK citizens and a child of another UK national will only make the situation worse.

"Military intervention by foreign powers cannot bring progress, peace or democracy," STW said, arguing that it is time Western leaders learnt the lesson of the last 20 years of "chaos and carnage."

"We need to turn away from foreign wars and military interventions and develop a foreign policy based on co-operation and diplomacy," it added.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban militant group (banned as terrorists in Russia) after it captured Kabul on August 15. Militants control all border crossing points and promise to shut airlift from Kabul for departing foreign forces after the August 31 deadline.

