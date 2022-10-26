UrduPoint.com

Western Military Officials Notice Improved Russian Tactical Coherence In Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Western military officials and analysts took note of greater tactical coherence among Russian troops under the new chief of operation in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday.

In addition, a senior UK intelligence officer told Politico that Surovikin's military tactics "proved effective in Syria.

"

"As a war strategist he has a record of effectiveness ” however vicious," the official said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Surovikin was appointed commander of the military operation in Ukraine on October 8. Prior to that, he commanded the South grouping of Russian troops, which is one of the components of the special military operation. Surovikin participated in hostilities in Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Chechnya. In 2017, he was awarded the title of Hero of Russia for courage and heroism in Syria.

