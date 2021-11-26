Western Myanmar Hit by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered in the western part of Myanmar, not far from the border with India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Friday.

The tremor was recorded at 23:45 GMT, with the epicenter located 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of the town of Hakha at a depth of 40 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The western part of Myanmar lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.