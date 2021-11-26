UrduPoint.com

Western Myanmar Hit By 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:00 AM

Western Myanmar Hit by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered in the western part of Myanmar, not far from the border with India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Friday.

The tremor was recorded at 23:45 GMT, with the epicenter located 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of the town of  Hakha at a depth of 40 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The western part of Myanmar lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

India Earthquake Hakha Myanmar Border From Million

Recent Stories

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

6 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

6 hours ago
 Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

6 hours ago
 Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by ..

Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by Wildlife officials

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.