Western Nations Urge Israel To Halt Settler Violence: Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Western nations urge Israel to halt settler violence: joint statement

Western nations and the European Union Friday urged Israel to "take concrete steps to halt unprecedented violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank," in a joint statement published by France's foreign ministry

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Western nations and the European Union Friday urged Israel to "take concrete steps to halt unprecedented violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank," in a joint statement published by France's foreign ministry.

The call from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, the European Union and several other European countries -- but notably excluding Germany and the United States -- highlighted "an unprecedented number of attacks perpetrated by extremist settlers" since early October that they said had claimed eight Palestinian lives and wounded 83 people.

Reiterating that Israel's settlement policy "is illegal under international law," the signatories of Friday's statement said that "as the occupying power, Israel must protect Palestinian civilians in the West Bank" and "bring those responsible for this violence to justice".

