Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Western Officials Believe Person Supporting Ukraine Should Head NATO - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Western Officials Believe Person Supporting Ukraine Should Head NATO - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Western officials believe that the next NATO chief should be a European who can cooperate with any administration in the United States and support Ukraine, but not too "hawkish," the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing EU diplomats.

The next NATO chief is expected to be someone who can simultaneously support Ukraine and mediate with member states that are worried about provoking Russia, according to Politico. The ideal person would be someone with the experience of governing a state or government, and who could secure the backing of all NATO members and the US, the media said.

The incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been in office since 2014, and was due to step down last October.

Stoltenberg's term was extended for another year, until September 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

Media reports suggested earlier this month that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could become the new NATO head in October of this year. Meanwhile, von der Leyen's term as the president of the European Commission does not end until 2024.

"If Stoltenberg is prolonged until next summer, Ursula von der Leyen's candidature would look logical," one senior European diplomat said, as quoted by Politico.

NATO does not hold an official election for the post of Secretary General, and the new leader is appointed by consensus of the alliance's member states.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance United States September October Post Media All Government

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.