Western Officials Believe Person Supporting Ukraine Should Head NATO - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Western officials believe that the next NATO chief should be a European who can cooperate with any administration in the United States and support Ukraine, but not too "hawkish," the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing EU diplomats.

The next NATO chief is expected to be someone who can simultaneously support Ukraine and mediate with member states that are worried about provoking Russia, according to Politico. The ideal person would be someone with the experience of governing a state or government, and who could secure the backing of all NATO members and the US, the media said.

The incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been in office since 2014, and was due to step down last October.

Stoltenberg's term was extended for another year, until September 2023, against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

Media reports suggested earlier this month that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could become the new NATO head in October of this year. Meanwhile, von der Leyen's term as the president of the European Commission does not end until 2024.

"If Stoltenberg is prolonged until next summer, Ursula von der Leyen's candidature would look logical," one senior European diplomat said, as quoted by Politico.

NATO does not hold an official election for the post of Secretary General, and the new leader is appointed by consensus of the alliance's member states.