Western Officials Claim China Uses LinkedIn for Recruiting Spies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Western counterintelligence and ministerial officials believe that China uses LinkedIn, a US business and employment-oriented service, for recruiting spies abroad, media reported.

"We've seen China's intelligence services doing this on a mass scale. Instead of dispatching spies to the U.S. to recruit a single target, it's more efficient to sit behind a computer in China and send out friend requests to thousands of targets using fake profiles," William R. Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, told the New York Times newspaper.

According to Jonas Parello-Plesner, the former Danish Foreign Ministry official who claimed Beijing attempted to recruit him, the Chinese "want to build these options with political, academic and business elites.

"

"A lot of this thrives in the gray zone or the spectrum between influence-seeking and interference or classical espionage," he said.

LinkedIn spokeswoman Nicole Leverich told the paper that the company always takes effort to find fake accounts to remove.

"We enforce our policies, which are very clear: The creation of a fake account or fraudulent activity with an intent to mislead or lie to our members is a violation of our terms of service," she said.

China has not yet commented on the New York Times report.