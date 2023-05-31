Western Officials Convinced Kiev Behind Attacks on Russian Territory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Western officials are "convinced" that Ukraine is behind a series of attacks on Russian territory and its border areas despite Kiev's denial, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

"They (Ukraine) see targets in Russian-occupied territory and inside Russia as equally fair game," an unnamed Western official was quoted as saying by the newspaper, adding that Kiev viewed the strikes as being for "defensive purposes."

The report said that recent attacks on Russian territory had sparked concerns among Ukraine's Western allies, because they demanded that Kiev not use NATO -produced and -donated weapons for carrying out attacks inside Russia.

On Tuesday, eight drones were intercepted in and near Moscow in what the Russian Defense Ministry believes was an attack carried out by Ukraine. Five of the drones were shot down and three were diverted off course, failing to cause any significant damage or casualties.

The Kremlin said this was likely Kiev's retaliation for prior Russian strikes against a military decision-making center in Kiev. Earlier in May, two drones unsuccessfully tried to attack one of the Kremlin's buildings.

However, most of the spillover armed action from Ukraine has affected Russian areas closer to the border, especially Belgorod. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of destroyed military vehicles, including several US-supplied ones, used by a Ukrainian sabotage group in an attack on the Belgorod Region, including Hummer and MaxxPro trucks equipped with machine guns.

The video shows burnt armored vehicles, including several US-produced Humvee military trucks, half sunk into craters from the shelling, as well as the remains of several passenger pickups.