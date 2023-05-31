UrduPoint.com

Western Officials Convinced Kiev Behind Attacks On Russian Territory - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Western Officials Convinced Kiev Behind Attacks on Russian Territory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Western officials are "convinced" that Ukraine is behind a series of attacks on Russian territory and its border areas despite Kiev's denial, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

"They (Ukraine) see targets in Russian-occupied territory and inside Russia as equally fair game," an unnamed Western official was quoted as saying by the newspaper, adding that Kiev viewed the strikes as being for "defensive purposes."

The report said that recent attacks on Russian territory had sparked concerns among Ukraine's Western allies, because they demanded that Kiev not use NATO -produced and -donated weapons for carrying out attacks inside Russia.

On Tuesday, eight drones were intercepted in and near Moscow in what the Russian Defense Ministry believes was an attack carried out by Ukraine. Five of the drones were shot down and three were diverted off course, failing to cause any significant damage or casualties.

The Kremlin said this was likely Kiev's retaliation for prior Russian strikes against a military decision-making center in Kiev. Earlier in May, two drones unsuccessfully tried to attack one of the Kremlin's buildings.

However, most of the spillover armed action from Ukraine has affected Russian areas closer to the border, especially Belgorod. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of destroyed military vehicles, including several US-supplied ones, used by a Ukrainian sabotage group in an attack on the Belgorod Region, including Hummer and MaxxPro trucks equipped with machine guns.

The video shows burnt armored vehicles, including several US-produced Humvee military trucks, half sunk into craters from the shelling, as well as the remains of several passenger pickups.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Belgorod Kiev May Border From

Recent Stories

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal o ..

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal or Golden Visa lyny wali Pakist ..

24 minutes ago
 MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

1 hour ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

3 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.