UrduPoint.com

Western Officials Fear Time May Be On Russia's Side In Ukraine Conflict - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Western Officials Fear Time May Be on Russia's Side in Ukraine Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) A number of Western government officials have come to believe that time might be on Russia's side in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, in stark contrast with the sentiments they expressed last year, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, last spring Western governments were convinced that the longer the hostilities went on, the more likely Kiev's victory was. However, this confidence had waned over the past months, the WSJ said.

Instead, there are now fears that Moscow may "gain the upper hand" in a so-called war of attrition. This line of reasoning reportedly underpins the West's decision to provide more advanced weaponry to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, some officials doubt that boosting military support to Kiev is a "realistic" way of achieving a faster end to the conflict, the newspaper said.

There is also no certainty that Ukraine will be able to carry out offensive operations this year, similar to those in 2022.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

14 minutes ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

1 hour ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.