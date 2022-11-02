UrduPoint.com

Western Officials, Media Irresponsibly Heat Up Nuclear Arms Rhetoric - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Western Officials, Media Irresponsibly Heat Up Nuclear Arms Rhetoric - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Western officials and media heat up the rhetoric around nuclear arms, which Russia considers irresponsible and will not take part in, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, citing officials, that senior Russian military leaders recently discussed the conditions under which Moscow could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We state once again that both at the official level and by the media there is a purposeful heating up of the topic of nuclear weapons. We have no intention of taking part in this rhetoric and consider it extremely irresponsible," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear New York Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

28 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.