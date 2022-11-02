Western Officials, Media Irresponsibly Heat Up Nuclear Arms Rhetoric - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Western officials and media heat up the rhetoric around nuclear arms, which Russia considers irresponsible and will not take part in, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, citing officials, that senior Russian military leaders recently discussed the conditions under which Moscow could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We state once again that both at the official level and by the media there is a purposeful heating up of the topic of nuclear weapons. We have no intention of taking part in this rhetoric and consider it extremely irresponsible," Peskov said.