UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Opposition To Damascus Conference On Refugee Return 'Unjustified' - Damascus

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Western Opposition to Damascus Conference on Refugee Return 'Unjustified' - Damascus

The West's collective opposition to the conference on return of Syrian refugees and the pressure they put to bear on other countries are "unjustified," Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The West's collective opposition to the conference on return of Syrian refugees and the pressure they put to bear on other countries are "unjustified," Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

"Their goal was to undermine the success of this conference and there was no justification at all to oppose a conference conducted on humanitarian grounds, same as those that the UN undertakes 24 hours a day, and 365 days a year," Mekdad said.

Held on 11 and 12 November in Damascus, the International Conference on the Return of Refugees aimed to relay information about the situation in Syria to the global audience, in addition to discussing the challenges faced by Syrian authorities in reconstructing the country and returning refugees to their homeland.

The conference was faced a degree of controversy in the West, as both the US and EU called for its boycott, with officials from both countries citing the absence of a political solution and presumed human rights concerns for the fate of the returning refugees, including forced repatriation and punitive measures upon their arrival.

These fears were addressed by a number of speakers throughout the course of the conference, with Mekdad adding that any returns should take place in a dignified and free manner without any repercussions for the returnees.

The same message was reiterated by other contributors, including Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, who on numerous occasions specified that all refugees should return freely, safely, and voluntarily.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Damascus Same November All From Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Putin Instructs Foreign Ministry to Keep Informing ..

44 seconds ago

More Than 14,500 Flee Ethiopia's Tigray to Sudan A ..

46 seconds ago

BREAKING: UAE allows Omanis to enter through land ..

16 minutes ago

Western Sanctions on Syria Inhumane, Immoral - Syr ..

16 minutes ago

Berlin Calls Russia's Retaliatory Sanctions Unjust ..

16 minutes ago

Syria Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on Internation ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.