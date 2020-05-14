UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Pacific Countries Manage To Avert Uncontrolled COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:21 PM

Western Pacific Countries Manage to Avert Uncontrolled COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO

The Western Pacific countries have succeeded in preventing a devastating uncontrolled pandemic of the COVID-19 lung diseases through stringent control measures, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s regional director for the Western Pacific, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Western Pacific countries have succeeded in preventing a devastating uncontrolled pandemic of the COVID-19 lung diseases through stringent control measures, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s regional director for the Western Pacific, said on Thursday.

"The key to control COVID-19 in this region has been proactively finding and isolating the cases of COVID-19, tracing and quarantining the contacts and introducing stringent public health and distancing measures, including movement control, comparatively early in the outbreak. They have averted what would have been devastating consequences in uncontrolled COVID-19 epidemic. Hospitals have not been overwhelmed and many deaths have been prevented," Kasai told a virtual briefing.

The WHO regional director noted, however, that these control measures have had social and economic impact on societies and livelihoods, particularly of the vulnerable groups of population.

"We must also recognize that the socioeconomic cost of some of these control measures has been enormous, especially for the most vulnerable. We are facing a profound complex challenge - how to control the COVID-19 in our communities, while at the same time bringing back our economies and societies," Kasai said.

As long as the virus keeps circulating in the "interconnected world", given the current absence of safe and effective vaccines, everyone remains at risk, Kasai warned.

He also pointed to the need to find a way to "live with this virus for now," qualifying this as "the new normal."

Related Topics

World Same (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Five died in two road accidents in Kohistan

4 minutes ago

WTO Director-General Azevedo Plans to Step Down Be ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Recoveries Ex ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops fire pellets on protesters in Badgam ..

10 minutes ago

Digital startup on veterinary helps pet lovers to ..

10 minutes ago

Traditional 'Dhol wala' keeps alive centuries old ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.