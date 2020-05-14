Western Pacific Countries Manage to Avert Uncontrolled COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO

The Western Pacific countries have succeeded in preventing a devastating uncontrolled pandemic of the COVID-19 lung diseases through stringent control measures, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s regional director for the Western Pacific, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Western Pacific countries have succeeded in preventing a devastating uncontrolled pandemic of the COVID-19 lung diseases through stringent control measures, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s regional director for the Western Pacific, said on Thursday.

"The key to control COVID-19 in this region has been proactively finding and isolating the cases of COVID-19, tracing and quarantining the contacts and introducing stringent public health and distancing measures, including movement control, comparatively early in the outbreak. They have averted what would have been devastating consequences in uncontrolled COVID-19 epidemic. Hospitals have not been overwhelmed and many deaths have been prevented," Kasai told a virtual briefing.

The WHO regional director noted, however, that these control measures have had social and economic impact on societies and livelihoods, particularly of the vulnerable groups of population.

"We must also recognize that the socioeconomic cost of some of these control measures has been enormous, especially for the most vulnerable. We are facing a profound complex challenge - how to control the COVID-19 in our communities, while at the same time bringing back our economies and societies," Kasai said.

As long as the virus keeps circulating in the "interconnected world", given the current absence of safe and effective vaccines, everyone remains at risk, Kasai warned.

He also pointed to the need to find a way to "live with this virus for now," qualifying this as "the new normal."