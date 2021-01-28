UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Partners Should Focus On Own Problems - Moscow On West's Statements On Navalny

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:01 PM

Western Partners Should Focus on Own Problems - Moscow on West's Statements on Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Moscow invites Western partners to focus on solving their own problems and cooperate with Russia, and not criticize, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Western statements on the situation around Alexey Navalny and unauthorized rallies on January 23 amid lack of any reaction to the unrest in the Netherlands.

"We offer our Western partners, who are so worried about democracy in Russia, to focus on solving their own problems. We have repeatedly told them about this.

We used to say it behind closed doors, now we will speak publicly: solve your own problems, you have accumulated enough of them, take care of your own citizens and preserve democracy at home, and instead of criticizing others, it is better to engage in cooperation," Zakharova said, citing the unrest in the Netherlands during protests against restrictive measures and curfews as an example of such problems.

She also recalled that Russia and the West had accumulated a lot of problems, there are "very many" areas for interaction.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Democracy Netherlands January

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

19 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

19 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.