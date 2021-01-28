MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Moscow invites Western partners to focus on solving their own problems and cooperate with Russia, and not criticize, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Western statements on the situation around Alexey Navalny and unauthorized rallies on January 23 amid lack of any reaction to the unrest in the Netherlands.

"We offer our Western partners, who are so worried about democracy in Russia, to focus on solving their own problems. We have repeatedly told them about this.

We used to say it behind closed doors, now we will speak publicly: solve your own problems, you have accumulated enough of them, take care of your own citizens and preserve democracy at home, and instead of criticizing others, it is better to engage in cooperation," Zakharova said, citing the unrest in the Netherlands during protests against restrictive measures and curfews as an example of such problems.

She also recalled that Russia and the West had accumulated a lot of problems, there are "very many" areas for interaction.