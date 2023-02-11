Western Plans to Inflict Strategic Defeat on Russia Failed - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that it is now obvious that plans of the Western countries to defeat Russia fell through.

"The entire Western world has turned against us. However, it is already clear today that plans to inflict a strategic defeat on our country have been thwarted," Antonov said on Friday, at an embassy meeting on the occasion of Diplomatic Worker's Day.

He pointed out that, over the past year, Russia has rebuilt its economy, strengthened its military power and stepped up cooperation with most countries.

"Yes, it's hard for us. Yes, we live under economic sanctions. They even want to erase the name of our Motherland from the political map of the world. Day by day, Russian diplomats feel the desire of the enemies to undermine our centuries-old friendship with the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as Asia, Africa, Latin America," Antonov said.

The ambassador emphasized that Russia is determined to work toward the creation of a democratic world order based on equality and respect for international law, where conditions will exist for the fair development of all countries and where national interests will be respected.

Antonov said that the Russian embassy in the US is part of Russian society and that each diplomatic worker strives to accomplish the maximum possible to strengthen the authority and prestige of Russia.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since it started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Amid the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has shifted its focus and has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.