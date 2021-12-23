Western powers condemn 'deployment' of Wagner mercenaries in Mali: statement

Over a dozen Western powers on Thursday strongly condemned the deployment in Mali of Russian mercenaries working for the controversial company Wagner, accusing Moscow of providing material backing for the fighters

"This deployment can only further deteriorate the security situation in West Africa," the powers who included Canada, Germany, France and the UK said in a statement, adding that Russia was providing "material support" for their deployment and urging Moscow to revert to "constructive" behaviour in the region.