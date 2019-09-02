UrduPoint.com
Western Powers Paying 'Increased Attention' To Russian Web Resources - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:54 PM

Western powers have been paying more attention to Russia's online resources since accusing the country of hacking, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Western powers have been paying more attention to Russia's online resources since accusing the country of hacking, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have even better reasons to think that our Western colleagues have been paying increased attention to our Internet resources. This has happened many times and the Central Bank, Sberbank and other state institutions have talked about it," he said.

Lavrov was speaking to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He called information security a "hot topic" that has been on the frontburner ever since the United States accused Russia of trying to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

The diplomat also stressed that this "myth" still permeated throughout US and Western media and by politicians despite never having been proven.

Russia has repeatedly denied having any interest in interfering with other nations' domestic affairs.

