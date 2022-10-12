Western powers urge Ethiopia, rebels to enter peace talks

The United States and other Western powers on Wednesday urged Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels to start African Union-led peace talks, and called on neighboring Eritrea to withdraw its troops from the battlefield

In a joint statement, the United States, Britain, Australia, Denmark, Germany and The Netherlands said they were "profoundly concerned" by the shattering of the five-month truce in late August and said the warring sides should halt their offensives.

"We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace," the statement said.

The Western nations warned of abuses by all sides including Ethiopia, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea, which has returned to the conflict to back Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"The resumption of fighting in northern Ethiopia raises a high risk of further human rights violations and abuses," the statement said, adding that "any durable solution must include accountability for human rights abuses and violations." The rebels agreed, after prolonged hesitation, to accept mediation by the Addis Ababa headquartered African Union, after previously voicing concerns it was too close to Abiy.

- 'Cease actions fuelling conflict' - The AU had invited the two sides to sit down at the negotiating table in South Africa last weekend, but the talks did not take place partly because of what diplomats said were logistical issues.

"The African Union hadn't prepared all elements and caught even some of those that are named to be part of this process by surprise," a senior Western official told reporters at the weekend.

Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, one of the mediators, said Friday he would not attend and was seeking "clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks," also calling for the cessation of hostilities to be high on the agenda.

The African Union has not responded to requests for comments about the status of the peace process.

In Wednesday's statement, the Western nations called for a withdrawal of troops from Eritrea, one of the world's most closed and authoritarian nations, condemning its "escalating involvement." "All foreign actors should cease actions that fuel this conflict."US Horn of Africa envoy Mike Hammer, who began a trip to the region earlier this month to try to help the push for peace, said "Eritrea's re-entry into Ethiopia has made matters significantly worse.""It is urgent that talks happen to stop the fighting, alleviate the suffering, and find a way forward for resolving outstanding issues through dialogue," he said at a briefing Saturday during a stop in Nairobi.