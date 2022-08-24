Western Proposal to Demilitarize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Irresponsible' - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia is of the opinion that the Western countries' proposal to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) is "irresponsible," Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Some Western colleagues are of the view that there is only one and the most simple way out of the situation - withdraw Russian forces from there and create a demilitarized area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is an irresponsible statement. It does not take into account at all the need to have conditions for the safe functioning of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Nebenzia said.