UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Reaction To Navalny Detention Is Aimed At Shifting Attention From Crisis - Sergey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:55 PM

Western Reaction to Navalny Detention Is Aimed at Shifting Attention From Crisis - Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Monday that Western reaction to the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was aimed to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal development pattern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Monday that Western reaction to the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was aimed to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal development pattern.

Navalny was detained on Sunday at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport upon his arrival from Germany, over violations of probation. Western officials called for his immediate release.

"We see how they are clinging to yesterday's news about Navalny's return to Russia. I feel how happy they are to issue comments, which are nearly the same.

They are happy, as Western politicians think they will be able to shift attention from the deepest crisis that the liberal development pattern has found itself in," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that the West should ensure a "fair play" and try to solve domestic problems through "equitable international cooperation" instead of looking for some external reasons to justify its actions.

"No one can now solve problems on one's own without involvement of the international multilateral formats," Lavrov continued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Same Turkish Lira Sunday From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

S.Korea's ICT export grows 3.8 pct in 2020

41 seconds ago

Philippines logs 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, highest ..

42 seconds ago

PDM revolves around disagreements based on self-in ..

44 seconds ago

China says economy grew by 2.3% despite pandemic

45 seconds ago

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

25 minutes ago

UK Vaccines Minister Confirms Possibility of Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.