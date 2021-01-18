Western Reaction to Navalny Detention Is Aimed at Shifting Attention From Crisis - Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Monday that Western reaction to the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was aimed to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal development pattern

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Monday that Western reaction to the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was aimed to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal development pattern.

Navalny was detained on Sunday at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport upon his arrival from Germany, over violations of probation. Western officials called for his immediate release.

"We see how they are clinging to yesterday's news about Navalny's return to Russia. I feel how happy they are to issue comments, which are nearly the same.

They are happy, as Western politicians think they will be able to shift attention from the deepest crisis that the liberal development pattern has found itself in," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that the West should ensure a "fair play" and try to solve domestic problems through "equitable international cooperation" instead of looking for some external reasons to justify its actions.

"No one can now solve problems on one's own without involvement of the international multilateral formats," Lavrov continued.