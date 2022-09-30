Western Russophobia Nothing But Racism - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Western Russophobia is nothing but racism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Western elites deny not only national sovereignty and international law, their hegemony has a pronounced character of totalitarianism, despotism and apartheid. They brazenly divide the world into their vassals ” into the so-called 'civilized countries' ” and into all the rest who, according to the plan of today's Western racists should be added to the list of barbarians and savages. The false labels 'rogue state,' 'authoritarian regime' are already in place. They stigmatize entire peoples and states, and this is nothing new," Putin said, speaking in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the DPR , LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"There is nothing new in this, the Western elites are what they were, and have remained such ” they are colonialists. They discriminate, divide peoples into the first and other grades.

We have never accepted and will not accept such political nationalism and racism. And what, if not racism, is Russophobia now spreading all over the world?" the president said.

One of the reasons for the centuries-old Russophobia is that Russia did not allow to be robbed during the period of colonization, forcing Europe to trade on an equal footing, Putin said.

"I emphasize that one of the reasons for the centuries-old Russophobia, the undisguised malice of these Western elites toward Russia, is precisely that we did not allow ourselves to be robbed during the period of colonial conquests, forced the Europeans to trade for mutual benefit, this was achieved by creating a strong centralized state in Russia that has developed and strengthened itself on great moral values - Orthodox Christianity, islam, Judaism and Buddhism, on Russian culture and the Russian word, open to all," Putin said.