UrduPoint.com

Western Russophobia Nothing But Racism - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Western Russophobia Nothing But Racism - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Western Russophobia is nothing but racism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Western elites deny not only national sovereignty and international law, their hegemony has a pronounced character of totalitarianism, despotism and apartheid. They brazenly divide the world into their vassals ” into the so-called 'civilized countries' ” and into all the rest who, according to the plan of today's Western racists should be added to the list of barbarians and savages. The false labels 'rogue state,' 'authoritarian regime' are already in place. They stigmatize entire peoples and states, and this is nothing new," Putin said, speaking in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the DPR , LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"There is nothing new in this, the Western elites are what they were, and have remained such ” they are colonialists. They discriminate, divide peoples into the first and other grades.

We have never accepted and will not accept such political nationalism and racism. And what, if not racism, is Russophobia now spreading all over the world?" the president said.

One of the reasons for the centuries-old Russophobia is that Russia did not allow to be robbed during the period of colonization, forcing Europe to trade on an equal footing, Putin said.

"I emphasize that one of the reasons for the centuries-old Russophobia, the undisguised malice of these Western elites toward Russia, is precisely that we did not allow ourselves to be robbed during the period of colonial conquests, forced the Europeans to trade for mutual benefit, this was achieved by creating a strong centralized state in Russia that has developed and strengthened itself on great moral values - Orthodox Christianity, islam, Judaism and Buddhism, on Russian culture and the Russian word, open to all," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Kherson Moral Jew Christian All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

41 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

47 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

2 hours ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

3 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.