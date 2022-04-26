Western Russophobia, Racism Toward Everything Russian Cultivated at Highest Level - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov states that Russophobia and real racism toward everything Russian was cultivated by the Western world at the highest level.

"Especially now, when Russophobia and real racism toward all Russians is being cultivated at the highest level," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

"As recently said, if we take the neighbor of the United States ” Canada, Mr. Trudeau, the prime minister, said that it was necessary to punish (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and all those who support him, and added that not only Russia, but all Russians will pay for what is happening, just like that," Lavrov added.