Western Russophobic Attempts At Rewriting WWII History Target Putin - Italian Politician

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

Western Russophobic Attempts at Rewriting WWII History Target Putin - Italian Politician

Attempts by Western countries to rewrite World War II history by labeling the Soviet Union as an instigator of the conflict are Russophobic and seek to discredit Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Attempts by Western countries to rewrite World War II history by labeling the Soviet Union as an instigator of the conflict are Russophobic and seek to discredit Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik on Friday.

"It can be said that the declarations of European officials on the role of the Soviet Union in the Second World War can be considered as another reflection of Russophobia and attempts to discredit Russia on the international scene. Obviously, the target is not the Russian people. But directly President Putin," Ferrari said.

The Italian politician's comments refer to a resolution that was passed by the European Union in September that sought to label the Soviet Union as an instigator of the conflict, along with Nazi Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday published an article in US magazine The National Interest to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

In the article, the Russian president criticizes attempts at rewriting the history of World War II, and Ferrari said that he agreed with Putin's sentiments.

"As too often happens, history also undergoes an unacceptable revisionism. For decades the West has been trying to hide the relegation of the Soviet Union to the defeat of Nazism as a secondary and marginal role ... In this I absolutely agree with the statements of President Putin, history cannot be rewritten at will in Western countries," the Italian politician stated.

In The National Interest article, Putin also called on foreign governments to make their World War II archives completely accessible to the public, as they already are in Russia, in order to ensure historical clarity.

