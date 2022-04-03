UrduPoint.com

Western Sanctions Against Putin Over Ukraine Defy Logic - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Sanctions imposed by the West on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis are inappropriate and lack sense, his spokesman said on Sunday.

"Honestly, no one imagined that sanctions would be imposed on a head of state. That does not happen.

It is outside the boundaries of reason," Dmitry Peskov told a Rossiya 1 television show.

He said the sanctions showed that the West was "capable of any foolish act."

Peskov, who himself was sanctioned by the United States, the European Union and Canada, admitted he was surprised to find his children on the blacklist but said this proved that cosmopolitanism was "not too compatible with our traditions and values."

