Western Sanctions Against Russia 'Meaningless' - Ambassador to Canada Stepanov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Russian ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said on Friday that sanctions Ottawa and its partners in the West imposed against Russia are meaningless.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 63 entities and 129 individuals including Deputy Prime Ministers, and members of the country's Parliament Lower House. The United States also imposed sanctions against Russia on Friday.

"Canadian & Western sanctions against Russian citizens, state structures or businesses are meaningless.

They've never worked against Russia, they can't influence our sovereign foreign policy or domestic affairs," Stepanov said on Twitter.

Sanctions only harm economies and well-being of those countries, which introduce them, he added.

"In general, this is a sign of the helplessness of the Russophobic camp which hates Russia but knows it's impossible to defeat Russia. In the absence of other means, it channels such a hatred through empty posturing," Stepanov said.

While Russia regrets this political reaction, its "reciprocal practical response will also follow," he added.