MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Western sanctions that had been imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine primarily affect the European Union, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has told Sputnik.

"Russia is still our partner country despite the sanctions that had been imposed against Russia and that have negative consequences primarily in relation to those who imposed them, in other words to the European Union," Dodik said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.