Western Sanctions Against Russia to Bring End to US Hegemony - Venezuelan Lawmaker

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US and EU sanctions against Russia are accelerating the transition to a multipolar world without US and Dollar hegemony, Venezuelan lawmaker Julio Chavez said on Friday in an interview with Sputnik.

"Sanctions are far from weakening Russia, China, or the bloc of developing countries.

All they (sanctions) have done is strengthen them (countries) and accelerate the transition to a multipolar world without US hegemony and dollar dictatorship," Chavez said.

Chavez added that illegal and absurd sanctions of the West, aimed at damaging the economies of Russia, China, and a number of other countries, only harm the population of Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.