Western Sanctions Almost Entirely Block Belarus' Exports to EU, N.America - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has said that Western sanctions have blocked $16-18 billion in the republic's annual exports to North America and the European Union.

"Almost all of Belarus' exports to the European Union and North America have been blocked because of Western sanctions, which, relatively speaking, amounts to some $16-18 billion a year," Golovchenko told in an interview with Arabic broadcaster Al Arabiya, a part of which was shown by the Belarus 1 broadcaster on Sunday.

He noted that the republic is looking for ways of redirecting the exports.

"Obviously, we cannot lose this volume of exports, we have to redirect it to other markets, including Asian, African, and middle Eastern markets," Golovchenko said.