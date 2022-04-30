UrduPoint.com

Western Sanctions Became One Of Causes Of Global Food Crisis - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Western Sanctions Became One of Causes of Global Food Crisis - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Western countries blame Russia for the global food crisis, but it did not start this year; however, it was exacerbated by Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The food crisis did not happen this year, not 2 months ago. It started a few years ago for several reasons, including the coronavirus infection, as well as miscalculations of Western countries. They were too concerned with directing the food chains toward themselves. And, of course, the real the situation exacerbated the problem," Lavrov said in an interview with Al Arabiya tv broadcaster.

The minister noted that anti-Russian sanctions were the main reason for the aggravation of the crisis.

"But the sanctions announced by the West have destroyed all existing food supply chains. For example, dozens of foreign ships are blocked in the Black and Azov Seas on the territory of Ukraine because they were sanctioned. We are ready to release them, and the Ukrainian government is not cooperating with us on this issue," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia TV All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassina ..

Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassa ..

43 seconds ago
 Suspect shot dead in encounter

Suspect shot dead in encounter

44 seconds ago
 Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in La ..

Juma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervor in Larkana Region

46 seconds ago
 US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Syst ..

US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Systems in Germany - Pentagon

47 seconds ago
 DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

DIG promotes 189 head constables to rank of ASI

49 seconds ago
 Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditio ..

Country to remain under grip of heat wave conditions: PMD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.