Western Sanctions Became One of Causes of Global Food Crisis - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Western countries blame Russia for the global food crisis, but it did not start this year; however, it was exacerbated by Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The food crisis did not happen this year, not 2 months ago. It started a few years ago for several reasons, including the coronavirus infection, as well as miscalculations of Western countries. They were too concerned with directing the food chains toward themselves. And, of course, the real the situation exacerbated the problem," Lavrov said in an interview with Al Arabiya tv broadcaster.

The minister noted that anti-Russian sanctions were the main reason for the aggravation of the crisis.

"But the sanctions announced by the West have destroyed all existing food supply chains. For example, dozens of foreign ships are blocked in the Black and Azov Seas on the territory of Ukraine because they were sanctioned. We are ready to release them, and the Ukrainian government is not cooperating with us on this issue," Lavrov said.