Western Sanctions Damage Russian Economy, Many Risks Still Remain - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Western sanctions damage the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that many risks still remain.

"But still, it (the sanctions policy) does harm to us, these restrictive actions harm our economy. Many risks still remain," Putin said at a government meeting.