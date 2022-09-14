UrduPoint.com

Western Sanctions Doomed To Failure As Russian Exports Growing - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Western Sanctions Doomed to Failure as Russian Exports Growing - Antonov

Sanctions policy of the West is doomed to failure since Russia's export earnings are growing, and the situation of citizens in the West is deteriorating, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Sanctions policy of the West is doomed to failure since Russia's export earnings are growing, and the situation of citizens in the West is deteriorating, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The thoughtless and completely illiterate sanctions policy, the open sanctions-information war of the collective West against our country is doomed to failure. Russia is strengthening its independence. The income from energy exports is constantly growing. The situation of ordinary citizens in Western countries is rapidly deteriorating," he said.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Independence United States From

Recent Stories

France to Cap Electricity, Gas Price Growth at 15% ..

France to Cap Electricity, Gas Price Growth at 15% in 2023 - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 US Senator Says Hopes Congress Approves New Milita ..

US Senator Says Hopes Congress Approves New Military, Economic Aid for Ukraine B ..

1 minute ago
 Launching Nord Stream 2 Easiest Way to Solve Europ ..

Launching Nord Stream 2 Easiest Way to Solve Europe's Energy Problems - Antonov

1 minute ago
 US May Host Service Celebrating Queen Elizabeth in ..

US May Host Service Celebrating Queen Elizabeth in Washington Next Week - Pelosi

2 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Says End of COVID-19 Pandemic 'in Sight'

WHO Chief Says End of COVID-19 Pandemic 'in Sight'

17 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Designate ..

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Te ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.