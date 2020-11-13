Western Sanctions on Syria Inhumane, Immoral - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister

Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad called the sanctions imposed on Syria by the West "inhumane" and "immoral" in an interview to Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad called the sanctions imposed on Syria by the West "inhumane" and "immoral" in an interview to Sputnik.

"The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria, including the US sanctions, are inhumane, and no person with the slightest degree of morals can accept them, as they are immoral sanctions," Mekdad said.

The statement was made during the International Conference on the Return of Syrian Refugees, held in Damascus on 11 and 12 November 2020.

In his opening statement to the conference, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad cited the sanctions as one of the several Western attempts to undermine the efforts undertaken by Syria and Russia to facilitate the return of millions of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Both the US and EU have imposed various sanctions on the Arab Republic, with the most recent imposed by the Donald Trump administration earlier this month targeting the country's oil industry.