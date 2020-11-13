UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Western Sanctions On Syria Inhumane, Immoral - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

Western Sanctions on Syria Inhumane, Immoral - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister

Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad called the sanctions imposed on Syria by the West "inhumane" and "immoral" in an interview to Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Syrian deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad called the sanctions imposed on Syria by the West "inhumane" and "immoral" in an interview to Sputnik.

"The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria, including the US sanctions, are inhumane, and no person with the slightest degree of morals can accept them, as they are immoral sanctions," Mekdad said.

The statement was made during the International Conference on the Return of Syrian Refugees, held in Damascus on 11 and 12 November 2020.

In his opening statement to the conference, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad cited the sanctions as one of the several Western attempts to undermine the efforts undertaken by Syria and Russia to facilitate the return of millions of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Both the US and EU have imposed various sanctions on the Arab Republic, with the most recent imposed by the Donald Trump administration earlier this month targeting the country's oil industry.

Related Topics

Syria Bashar Al Assad Russia Damascus Oil Trump November 2020 Refugee Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

BREAKING: UAE allows Omanis to enter through land ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Calls Russia's Retaliatory Sanctions Unjust ..

57 seconds ago

Syria Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on Internation ..

1 minute ago

Putin Hopes International Organizations, CIS to Su ..

3 minutes ago

Senegal football chief announces bid for CAF presi ..

3 minutes ago

Karabakh Facing Difficult Humanitarian Situation - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.