Western Sanctions Policy Against Russia Not Clear to Many Countries - Austrian Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Europe's position regarding the sanctions campaign against Russia is "not understood" by a large number of countries, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

"The position of Europe is not understood and comprehended by a large number of countries," the minister said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

Schallenberg noted that during the negotiations, his counterparts accused European countries of double standards, mentioning, in particular, the EU's inactivity during other conflicts.

"Past misdeeds do not justify the current ones. Europe should be aware that the Russian narrative is successful in Africa. They say that it is the West's fault that oil, gas, and food prices have risen everywhere ” because of the sanctions. The fact that Russia is getting away with such an absurd misrepresentation of the facts should make us think," Schallenberg noted.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Moscow has accused Western governments and media of launching a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine to promote their own vision of the events, in addition to disseminating Russophobic sentiment in society. Many countries have also censored Russian state media outlets since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow has also said that Western sanctions against its banking sector and insurance companies have led to massive disruptions in supplies, including of food, fertilizers and energy resources, prompting prices to spike worldwide and putting the food security of many countries at risk.