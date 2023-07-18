Western Sponsors of Kiev Regime Fail to Condemn Attack on Crimean Bridge - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The countries of the collective West who sponsor the Kiev regime have failed yet again to condemn it, this time for its latest terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Today, we will learn about the latest terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime targeting the bridge in Crimea, hundreds of kilometers from the area of hostilities, as a result of which two innocent Russians died and a 14-year-old daughter was gravely wounded," Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"I have not heard any condemnation of this act of terrorism from any of the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime."

Western intelligence services, including that of the United Kingdom, were complicit in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Polyanskiy said.

"We will have get to the bottom of this," Polyanskiy added.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two underwater drones. Two adults were killed in the attack and a child sustained serious injuries.