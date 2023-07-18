Open Menu

Western Sponsors Of Kiev Regime Fail To Condemn Attack On Crimean Bridge - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Western Sponsors of Kiev Regime Fail to Condemn Attack on Crimean Bridge - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The countries of the collective West who sponsor the Kiev regime have failed yet again to condemn it, this time for its latest terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Today, we will learn about the latest terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime targeting the bridge in Crimea, hundreds of kilometers from the area of hostilities, as a result of which two innocent Russians died and a 14-year-old daughter was gravely wounded," Polyanskiy said on Monday.

"I have not heard any condemnation of this act of terrorism from any of the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime."

Western intelligence services, including that of the United Kingdom, were complicit in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Polyanskiy said.

"We will have get to the bottom of this," Polyanskiy added.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two underwater drones. Two adults were killed in the attack and a child sustained serious injuries.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Condemnation Russia Died Kiev United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

4 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

4 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

4 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

4 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

4 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

4 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

5 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World