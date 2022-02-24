UrduPoint.com

Western States At UNSC Discussing Resolution On Ukraine Thursday - UK Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Western States at UNSC Discussing Resolution on Ukraine Thursday - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Western countries at the UN Security Council will discuss on Thursday a resolution on Ukraine after Russia announced the start of a military operation, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations James Kariuki told reporters.

"We get to work with our partners in the UN to bring a resolution which condemns the Russian action. We are discussing the resolution today. I can't tell you the exact timing, but this is an important moment. For member states to stand up," he said.

Earlier, US Envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council that Washington will present to the UN Security Council a resolution regarding Russia's decision to launch a special operation to protect Donbas.

More Stories From World

