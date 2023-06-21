Western States Block Efforts to Expand Afghanistan Aid Beyond Basic Necessities - Nebenzia

Western states have blocked the expansion of assistance to Afghanistan that should include items beyond the basic necessities, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday

"We'd like to particularly highlight the selfless work of humanitarian agencies and their staff who are ready to remain on the ground and help Afghans in any circumstances. However, we are seeing that these efforts are not enough," Nebenzia said. "UN efforts to expand aid beyond basic needs continue to be blocked by Western donors who categorically reject the possibility of providing assistance for the country's development.

"

Nebenzia also said that Russia continues to monitor the state of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan and the efforts to have an inclusive government in the country.

The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, following a rapid takeover by the Taliban (under UN sanctions). The US military led a chaotic evacuation of thousands of people via the airport in Kabul, where a terrorist attack killed 13 US troops and 170 Afghans. The United States has frozen Afghanistan's reserves.