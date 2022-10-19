Western States Call for UN Security Council Meeting on Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States, France and the United Kingdom have called for a UN Security Council meeting to be held on Wednesday on Russia's alleged use of Iranian military drones in Ukraine, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"(A meeting has been) called tomorrow by France, United States and the United Kingdom. The topic: Transfer of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia and their use in Ukraine," the source said on Tuesday.